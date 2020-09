Image Source : FILE Uber partners with HelpAge to provide 1,000 free monthly rides to elderly across 12 cities

Uber on Wednesday announced a partnership with HelpAge India, an NGO dedicated to serving the disadvantaged elderly, for providing 1,000 free rides a month in 12 cities.

Uber will provide these rides across Ahmedabad,Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai from October to December 2020, it said in a statement.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage