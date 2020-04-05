Image Source : AMUL On popular demand, Amul brings back 90s famous ad during Ramayan & Mahabharata telecast on DD

As the nation goes into nostalgia reliving the Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV, Amul has played to the theme by bringing back famous advertisements from the 90s. The social media handle of Amul has shared several videos of iconic advertisements that were a part of the era when Ramayana and Mahabharata were first aired.

Early today, Amul shared 3-decade old ad images from back in the time. One showed the 10-headed Ravana while the other showed Karna by the river. The tweet read, "By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990’s on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today."

Here are some of the iconic ads that Amul brought back to make India feel nostalgic

On popular demand, we are pleased to bring back the classic #Amul advertisement from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on #DD today - Taste of #India pic.twitter.com/3bmR1k0um6 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Boss - Employee pic.twitter.com/qhEgr5PerC — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat

- Chocolate - Boyfriend & Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/3xeMeH4hWl — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Top Headlines At This Hour

Latest Business News