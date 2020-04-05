Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. On popular demand, Amul brings back 90s famous ad during Ramayan & Mahabharata telecast on DD

On popular demand, Amul brings back 90s famous ad during Ramayan & Mahabharata telecast on DD

As the nation goes into nostalgia reliving the Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV, Amul has played to the theme by bringing back famous advertisements from the 90s. The social media handle of Amul has shared several videos of iconic advertisements that were a part of the era when Ramayana and Mahabharata were first aired.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 05, 2020 12:46 IST
On popular demand, Amul brings back 90s famous ad during Ramayan & Mahabharata telecast on DD
Image Source : AMUL

On popular demand, Amul brings back 90s famous ad during Ramayan & Mahabharata telecast on DD

As the nation goes into nostalgia reliving the Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV, Amul has played to the theme by bringing back famous advertisements from the 90s. The social media handle of Amul has shared several videos of iconic advertisements that were a part of the era when Ramayana and Mahabharata were first aired.

Early today, Amul shared 3-decade old ad images from back in the time. One showed the 10-headed Ravana while the other showed Karna by the river. The tweet read, "By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990’s on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today."

Fight Against Coronavirus

Here are some of the iconic ads that Amul brought back to make India feel nostalgic

Also Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Top Headlines At This Hour

Latest Business News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X