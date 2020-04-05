On popular demand, Amul brings back 90s famous ad during Ramayan & Mahabharata telecast on DD

As the nation goes into nostalgia reliving the Ramayana and Mahabharata on TV, Amul has played to the theme by bringing back famous advertisements from the 90s. The social media handle of Amul has shared several videos of iconic advertisements that were a part of the era when Ramayana and Mahabharata were first aired.
Early today, Amul shared 3-decade old ad images from back in the time. One showed the 10-headed Ravana while the other showed Karna by the river. The tweet read, "By popular demand, we are in a retro mode today.. watch the classic #Amul advertisements from the 1990’s on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on DD today."
Fight Against Coronavirus
Here are some of the iconic ads that Amul brought back to make India feel nostalgic
On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Shrikhand - #Shaadi pic.twitter.com/98DZvuyHay— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Shrikhand - #Guests pic.twitter.com/l3pMBjTEf0— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
On Popular Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat - #Shrikhand - #Festivals pic.twitter.com/25nyjAMWdw— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
- #Shrikhand - #Party pic.twitter.com/9WRkNyo9bP
On popular demand, we are pleased to bring back the classic #Amul advertisement from the 1990's on the shows #Ramayan and #Mahabharat on #DD today - Taste of #India pic.twitter.com/3bmR1k0um6— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
- Chocolate - Boss - Employee pic.twitter.com/qhEgr5PerC
On Public Demand, we are pleased to share with you the #Amul advertisement from the 1990's during #Ramayan and #Mahabharat— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 5, 2020
- Chocolate - Boyfriend & Girlfriend pic.twitter.com/3xeMeH4hWl
Also Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Top Headlines At This Hour