Image Source : MERCEDES BENZ Mercedes-Benz to start local assembly of vehicle range AMG in India

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said it will start local assembly of its performance vehicle range AMG in India. The first Mercedes-AMG product to roll out of the assembly line from Mercedes-Benz India's plant at Chakan in Pune will be the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, the company said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said, "The decision to locally produce AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz's clear road map for the Indian market and our long-term commitment to our Indian customers. We want AMG to be more accessible to the potential customers and play a bigger role in our overall portfolio we offer in India."

He further said this decision is an important milestone towards strengthening the company's AMG ambitions in India further.

The AMG brand over the years has become synonymous with performance motoring in India and remains highly aspirational, Schwenk said.

Mercedes-Benz's performance sub-brand AMG has a wide portfolio of performance limousines, performance SUVs, SUV Coupés, and sports cars in India.

The AMG brand has a dedicated retail presence through the AMG Performance Centres located across Indian metros.

On the decision to start with the local assembly of the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé, he said it is an important model in the company's portfolio having the distinction of being one of the highest selling AMG models in India.

"We are proud to introduce this dynamic SUV Coupé for our Indian customers now in its 'made in India' version. The addition of the stylish AMG GLC 43 Coupé will further cement our strong position in the performance SUV segment," he said.

The company is confident that the launch of the locally produced AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé will drive in value and aspiration for customers and help the model retain its top preference among the discerning AMG customers, Schwenk said.

Till date, Mercedes-Benz India locally produces Mercedes Maybach S 560, S-Class, E-Class Long Wheelbase, CLA, C-Class and the GLA, GLC, GLC Coupé, long wheelbase GLE G350d and GLS luxury SUVs.

The company's completely built imported cars portfolio includes the V-Class, CLS, C-Class Cabriolet, the G 350d, the EQC and the other products of the AMG range.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage