Image Source : FILE LPG Gas Rate: Price of LPG cylinder cut by over Rs 50 with effect from March 1. Check latest rates here

LPG Gas Rate: The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been cut with effect from March 1, 2020. In Delhi, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder which used to cost Rs 858 in the previous month, will now cost Rs 805. According to the revised prices, domestic LPG cylinder in Kolkata will cost Rs 839, in Mumbai Rs 776.5 and, in Chennai Rs 826.

The government gives subsidy for 12 refills of 19 kg cylinder to those to those with an annual income of more than Rs 10 lakh. For the 19 kg commercial cylinder, the new prices will be Rs 1,381 in Delhi. For Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the revised prices of commercial cylinders will be Rs 1,331, Rs 1,450 and Rs 1501, respectively.

In February, the prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinder had seen a sharp hike of Rs 145 to Rs 858.5 in New Delhi. However, the subsidy amount was also almost doubled from Rs 153.86 per cylinder to Rs 291.48 per cylinder, for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) consumers.

Fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders every month. Fuel retailers sell LPG cylinders at the market price but the government subsidises 12 cylinders each household per year by providing direct subsidy.

In October last year, following the rise in the price of petrol and diesel, the rate for 14-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinders rose by Rs 15.

In the Union Budget 2020 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the government increased the allocation for providing subsidised fuel, especially LPG and kerosene, by 6 per cent to Rs 40,915.21 crore for the next fiscal.

Also Read: LPG Gas Rate: LPG cylinder prices hiked across metro cities from today. Check revised rates here