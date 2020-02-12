LPG Gas Rate: LPG cylinder prices hiked across metro cities from today. Check revised rates here

LPG cylinder price hiked: LPG cylinder prices have been sharply hiked and the new rates would be applicable from today (Wednesday). State-run oil marketing companies today hiked the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across metro cities. The LPG cylinder prices had not increased after 1st January 2020.

According to a report with ANI, in Delhi, the price rose by Rs 144.50 to Rs 858.50, a sharp hike of ₹144.5 from its last revision on January 01, 2020.

In Kolkata, the LPG cylinder price is now at Rs 896.00, up by Rs Rs 149. The price of the 14 kg Indane gas in Mumbai is at Rs 829.50, up by Rs 145. In Chennai on the other hand, the price is at Rs 881.00, which is an increase of Rs 147. Reportedly, the prices had not increased after 1st January 2020. Indane is delivered to the doorsteps of 11 crore households, which supplies 30 lakh Indane cylinders daily all over India,

Prices of non-subsidised 14 kg Indane gas in metros, applicable from today: In Delhi price rises to Rs 858.50 (increase by Rs 144.50), in Kolkata - Rs 896.00 (increase by Rs 149), in Mumbai - Rs 829.50 (increase by Rs 145), in Chennai - Rs 881.00 (increase by Rs 147). pic.twitter.com/0kbynJJld7 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

Fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders every month. Fuel retailers sell LPG cylinders at the market price but the government subsidises 12 cylinders each household per year by providing direct subsidy.

In October last year, following the rise in the price of petrol and diesel, the rate for 14-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinders rose by Rs 15.

