IRCTC ALERT! Indian Railways hike fare prices of Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto trains; check revised costs

IRCTC Alert! The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hiked meal fares on the Shatabadi, Rajdhani and Duronto class of trains, resulting in slight increase in their fares, according to a government order. According to a circular issued by the Director (tourism and catering) of the Railway Board, the cost of prepaid food items on the said Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains will go up significantly.

New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2019 14:56 IST
The price for a cup of tea on Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi express has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 15 in sleeper class and Rs 20 in second class AC boogies. As for lunch or dinner, a meal in sleeper class of the Duronto express will now cost Rs 120 than the earlier Rs 80, and the price of evening tea in these trains have been increased to Rs 50 from 20.

Defending the hike, Railways Ministry in the circular stated that hike in the price of the meal was done as per requests received from the IRCTC as well as recommendations of the menu and tariff committee set up by the Railway Board.

 

Here are revised catering rates for first-class AC/EC seats on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express:

Item Existing rate (Rs) Revised rate (Rs)
Morning tea 15 35
Breakfast 90 140
Lunch or dinner 145 245
Evening tea 75 140

Catering rates for 2AC/3AC/CC seats on Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express:

Item Existing rate (Rs) Revised rate (Rs)
Morning tea 10 20
Breakfast 75 105
Lunch or dinner 125 185
Evening tea 45 90

Catering rates for Sleeper class seats on Duronto Express:

Item Existing rate (Rs) Revised rate (Rs)
Morning tea 10 15
Breakfast 40 65
Lunch or dinner 80 120
Evening tea 20 50

Catering rates for other Mail or Express trains:

Item Existing rate (Rs) Revised rate (Rs)
Morning tea 30 40
Breakfast 35 50
Lunch or dinner 50 80
Evening tea

55

 90

According to the circular issued by the Railway ministry, the revised rates of the meal will be updated in the ticketing system in 15 days. However, the updated rates will be applicable after 120 days. The railway board said that the spike in evening tea prices was on account of extra items like roasted nuts, snacks, sweets, etc. that would be provided to compliment the tea.

It was also decided to give veg, egg and chicken biryani meals at a cost of Rs 80, Rs 90 and Rs 110, respectively and a chicken curry meal at Rs 130.

 

