Image Source : FILE Government extends due dates of filing Annual return and Reconciliation statement

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs have released a statement that the dates of filing Annual Returns and Reconciliation statements have been extended on Thursday.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs said: "Government extends the due dates of filing of Form GSTR-9 (Annual Return) and Form GSTR-9C (Reconciliation Statement) for Financial Year 2017-18 to 31st December and for Financial Year 2018-19 to 31st March 2020.

According to CBIC these changes and the extension of deadlines will help all the GST taxpayers to file their Annual Returns along with Reconciliation Statement for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 in time. Various representations regarding challenges faced by taxpayers in the filing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C were received on which by the Government has acted in a very responsive manner.

It may be noted that earlier the last date for filing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for Financial Year 2017-18 was 30th November 2019 while that for Financial Year 2018-19 was 31st December 2019. Notifications implementing the decisions as above have been issued today (14th November 2019).

(With inputs from ANI)