Gold futures up on fresh bets

Market analysts said the rise in gold prices at futures trade was mostly due to widening of positions by participants in domestic markets.

New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 13:54 IST
Gold prices rose by Rs 29 to Rs 33,053 per 10 gram in the futures trade.

Gold prices rose by Rs 29 to Rs 33,053 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Wednesday as participants created fresh positions, tracking a firm trend in the domestic markets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in August contracts traded higher by Rs 29, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 33,053 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 17,767 lots.

The gold for delivery in October contracts also rose by Rs 14, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 33,225 per 10 gram in 2,892 lots.

Globally, the gold was trading a shade lower by 0.13 per cent at USD 1,348.90 an ounce in New York.

