Image Source : PTI Gold prices on rise in Delhi. Check details

Gold prices rose by Rs 100 to Rs 33,720 per 10 gm at the bullion market in the national capital on Tuesday on the back of positive demand from local jewellers amid favourable trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Similarly, silver prices increased by Rs 130 to Rs 38,220 per kg on account of increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said positive global market and demand from local jewellers pushed the prices upwards.

In the international market, spot gold was trading up at USD 1,344.90 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 14.96 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 100 each to Rs 33,720 and Rs 33,550 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 26,800 per eight gram as compared to the previous close.

Silver ready jumped by Rs 130 to Rs 38,220 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 140 to Rs 37,256 per kg.

Prices of silver coins saw no change and remained at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.