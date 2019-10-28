Monday, October 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Gold futures fall Rs 86 at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm

Gold futures fall Rs 86 at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 86 at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm on Monday as speculators reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 86, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm in 16,468 lots.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 28, 2019 17:54 IST
Representative image

Representative image

Gold futures traded lower by Rs 86 at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm on Monday as speculators reduced their positions even as the metal gained overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 86, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 38,207 per 10 gm in 16,468 lots.

Similarly, gold for delivery in February next year fell by Rs 49, or 0.13 per cent, at Rs 38,452 per 10 gram in 4,702 lots.

Trading on the MCX was closed till 1700 hrs on account of Diwali Balipratipada'.

Globally, gold was quoting 0.01 per cent higher at USD 1,505.40 an ounce in New York.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWith over 100 mn users, UPI completes 1 bn transactions in Oct Next Story  