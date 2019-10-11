Friday, October 11, 2019
     
After SBI, Allahabad Bank cuts MCLR; Home loans to get cheaper

The bank's asset-liability management committee has reviewed the existing MCLRs and decided for a downward revision of MCLRs by 5 bps across different tenors, it said in a regulatory filing.

New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2019 18:32 IST
State-owned Allahabad Bank on Friday reduced the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points, with effect from Monday.

The benchmark one-year MCLR, against which most of the consumer loans are priced, will now stand at 8.35 per cent from the earlier rate of 8.40 per cent.

Other tenor loans, ranging from overnight to six months, have been cut by same quantum standing between 7.85-8.20 per cent.

The revised rates will be effective from October 14 (Monday), the bank said.

Shares of Allahabad Bank fell 2.26 per cent to Rs 25.95 apiece on the BSE.

