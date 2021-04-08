Image Source : PTI (FILE) Aditya Birla Capital plans for IPO for its mutual fund business

Aditya Birla Capital, the holding company of all the financial services of the Aditya Birla Group, is planning a Dalal Street debut. The company is meeting with bankers to plan the IPO of its mutual fund business -- Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company.

Reports say that the company is likely to file IPO documents with market regulator SEBI in April itself.

Notably, the Board of Directors of Aditya Birla Capital in March gave in-principle approval to explore an initial public offering of the AMC.

"The board of directors of Aditya Birla Capital has provided its in-principle approval to explore an initial public offering of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a material subsidiary of the company subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals and other considerations," Aditya Birla Capital had said in a regulatory filing last month.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is a joint venture between the Aditya Birla Group and the Sun Life Financial. It is India's fourth largest AMC. While Aditya Birla Capital holds 51 per cent in Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, the remaining 49 per cent is held by Sun Life, a Canadian financial services company.

As per Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, it has a total domestic assets under management (AUM) of over to Rs 2,38,000 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, reports say that the company may also file IPO documents of its insurance arm -- Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

