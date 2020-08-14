PAN-Aadhaar card linking: Here's how you can link them online, via SMS

Image Source : FILE PAN-Aadhaar card linking

PAN-Aadhaar card linking: Around 18 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) cards are not linked to Aadhaar card, suggested a report by the government. Meanwhile, 32.71 crore PANs have been added so far from the biometric identity card. Till June 29, 50.95 crore PAN has been allocated.

If you too are among those who haven't linked their PAN to Aadhaar card, then you have only 7 months to do the same. In the view of coronavirus pandemic, the government has pushed the important deadlines related to finance that also includes the last date to link the PAN-Aadhaar card.

The government has now given a new deadline to avoid the inactivity of the PAN cards. The taxpayers will now have to do the linking by 31 March 2021. According to the Income Tax Department, if PAN is not added to Aadhaar within the stipulated period, it will become inactive.

PAN-Aadhaar card linking: Through SMS

Step 1: Send an SMS to either 567678 or 56161 from your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Follow the format: UIDPAN <12 digit Aadhaar> <10 digit PAN> Example: UIDPAN 123456789123 AKPLM2124M

PAN-Aadhaar card linking: Via online

Step 1: Visit the income tax official website -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Aadhaar link option which you will find on the left side.

Step 3: Click on the link mentioning "Click Here".

Step 4: Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number, your name, and the given captcha.

