Car insurance due for renewal? Govt extends deadline amid lockdown 2.0

Image Source : AP As per the latest notification issued by the Finance Ministry, third party motor insurance dues falling between March 25 and May 3 can be renewed till May 15.

Is your car insurance running out while you are stuck in the coronavirus lockdown till May 3? Don't worry. The government has extended the date for renewal of all motor insurance till May 15.

As per the latest notification issued by the Finance Ministry, third party motor insurance dues falling between March 25 and May 3 can be renewed till May 15. Earlier when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the 21-day lockdown, the date was extended till April 21, now since the lockdown has been further extended till May 3, the revised notification pushes the date further back to May 15.

The (delayed) payment will also 'ensure continuity of the statutory motor vehicle third party insurance cover from the date on which the policy falls due for renewal,' department of financial services said in a notification dated April 15.

A similar extension has also been given to health insurance policyholders.

