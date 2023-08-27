Tarot Card Reading, Today, August 27: Cancer to make a life-changing decision, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Tarot Card Reading, Today, August 27

Tarot Card Reading for Today, August 27: India TV exclusively brings daily tarot reading to you by Mystic Sonia. Know what the card has to say about your zodiac sign.

Aries

Cards: Nine of Cups, Two of Pentacles

You are having a tough time making a decision related to your career, job, business, or finance. But, you need not to worry and will receive a help from somewhere. It may be through a friend. Your decision will take you towards your wish.

Taurus

Cards: Three of Wands, Sun

There can be a plan of abroad or it can be that if you are married and you have kids then it will be their turn to go abroad or they will make you travel overseas.

Gemini

Cards: Page of Swords, King of Swords

Sword energy means communication and action, this is the energy. Page and King together means that you can start with a small thing and may have to make big decisions. So you have to be prepared for that.

Cancer

Cards: King of Wands, Moon

You are feeling a little emotional today and it can also be that you are feeling that you may have to make all the big decisions, important decisions by yourself and there is no helping hand, no other support that you always look for. So you have to have a little courage here and you don't have to go into such an energy that you feel yourself in a low energy.

Leo

Cards: Six of Cups, Six of Swords

These cards show that you have to take a little step to meet your soulmate. Or you may be planning a small travel somewhere with your partner or with your loved one.

Virgo

Cards: Knight of Pentacles, Justice Card

Whatever decision you take for your upliftment, that decision will only work for you. It will be in your form, in your support. So if you are in doubt, then let that doubt not remain for too long because the universe is in your favour right now.

Libra

Cards: Hermit Card, World Card

You are analyzing things that happened to you in the past very closely. And that is also good because the hermit card comes with a beautiful energy. And it puts light on everything else in the past. And the world card is telling you that you are going to come in such a cycle that will complete your world. You may be changing your status in terms of your planetary alignment. So you have to gracefully accept these major shifts.

Scorpios

Cards: Six of Swords, Ace of Swords

You will have to lose something to get something. Such energy is felt here. It may be that you have to work very hard. It may be that you have to leave your place. It may be that you have to travel a little bit. And after that process, you will achieve something. Such is today's energy.

Sagittarius

Cards: Nine of Hermit, Seven of Swords

Major Arcana with Seven of Swords means that in the past you may have realized that you have made some mistakes. Someone has done something wrong to you. Something that you did not want to happen to you. And now you are looking back with the energy of Hermit. You are remembering all those things. There is no harm in going back and apologising or accepting your mistakes.

Capricorn

Cards: Knight of Wands, The Empress

You are moving very passionately towards someone. Empress card is telling you that you are in your full power at this time. Or you are doing all the work that may be impossible or hard to achieve for others. So you have to get your power first. And do the work that you are feeling passionate about. Because the door ahead will open with that passion.

Aquarius

Cards: Queen of Cups, Eight of Swords

You take every decision with passion. You do all the work with your heart. Sometimes you feel overwhelmed. And you feel that there is a lot going on inside you. But you don't want to show it to anyone. Or you are not able to do it. So if you are also facing such a situation. Or you feel that you are such a human being. So here the universe is advising you to break your shackles and get out of it.

Make a new friend circle. Make a new group. With which you can share your thoughts and your things.

Pisces

Cards: Five of Pentacles, Seven of Pentacles

Something important is missing in your work. Look back a little bit. It's not like you are hurting your loved ones. You just have to reflect on this today.

