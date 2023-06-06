Mercury Transit 2023: How Budh Gochar in Taurus will affect the zodiac signs?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Effect of Mercury Transit in Taurus on Zodiac Signs

Mercury Transit 2023: In Vedic astrology, Mercury is the karaka planet of intelligence and logic which is feminine in nature. Mercury is the lord of the third and sixth house in the horoscope. If Mercury is present in its own sign Gemini and Virgo, it is in a favorable position and the natives get good results. On the other hand, when Mercury is present in an exalted and powerful position in Virgo, it gives immense success to the natives in business, trade, and speculation. Natives may have to face both positive and negative results during the transit of Mercury in Taurus.

So let's go ahead and know what effect will be seen on the lives of all the 12 zodiac signs during the transit of Mercury in Taurus and the surefire ways to avoid its inauspicious effects.

Aries

The transit of Mercury in Taurus will bring inauspicious results for the people of Aries. Because of this, there will be a dispute with the spouse of the natives and the troubles will increase in the house. You may have to face money-related problems, due to which you may feel a sense of insecurity. You may have to face failure in your career. You may feel difficulty in meeting the target in the office. You will be under mental stress.

Taurus

The transit of Mercury is going to be very beneficial for you in terms of financial gain and career. Meanwhile, you will get good job opportunities and those doing business from abroad will be benefited. You will get success in everything by using your intelligence. In financial matters too, this transit will be auspicious for you and you will be able to save more money. There will be amazing harmony with the partner in love affairs and your relationship will be stronger than before. Health will also be fine.

Gemini

People of this zodiac will feel a lack of confidence and motivation in the workplace. Your expenses may also enlarge more than before. It is possible that luck may not favor you in business and you may have to bear losses. You may be forced to take a loan from the bank to meet your needs.

Cancer

Due to the effect of Mercury transit, you need to be a little careful in your career. Also, if you work hard then no one can stop you from being successful. You will get new opportunities in the workplace and if you use these opportunities properly, you will get some big benefits. People who have their own businesses can also benefit from wise decisions. Everything else will be fine.

Leo

In terms of health, this transit of Mercury will be troublesome for you. During this time period, you may have illnesses related to skin allergies and throat. You may also have complaints of cough and cold. Average progress can be seen in your career. Work pressure may increase on you. Stiff competition can be seen in business.

Virgo

This period is going to be very wonderful for you in terms of a career for Virgo. You may get some such opportunities in the job for which you were waiting for a long time. You will get rewarded for performing better at work. Those who are involved in business will get high profits. If you are thinking of doing some new work, then you can do that too. Will get full support of luck. Opponents will also be defeated by you. You will be benefited in financial matters and in the meantime, getting the money stuck from somewhere can increase the fund. There will also be better harmony with the spouse in love affairs. Your health will be better and there can be a plan to go somewhere with the family.

Libra

For the people doing business, the transit of Mercury in Taurus will bring average results. You may have to face many challenges. In such a situation, you have to try to achieve your goals in business by planning. There is a possibility of a loss of money while traveling. Throat infection and skin-related problems can trouble you.

Scorpio

In the transit of Mercury to be held in June, the natives of the Scorpio zodiac do not seem to be getting the support of their luck. Work pressure may increase on you. Your relations with seniors and colleagues at the workplace may get spoiled. You may have to suffer tough competition in occupation. Disappointment can spread in the mind due to not getting the expected result. You may have to suffer a loss in your investment.

Sagittarius

There will be an increase in the means of income, but there are chances of getting the money stuck for many days back. There will also be chances of getting currency. Matters related to land will be resolved. On the strength of your speaking skills, you will easily overcome difficult situations. Those students participating in competitive exams will have to put in more effort to get better marks.

Capricorn

Mercury is considered a lucky planet for Capricorns. Its transit in Taurus is also believed to give you desired outcomes. You can get such opportunities from anywhere in this period which can give you monetary benefits and you can get the type of job you are looking for during this period. In financial matters also, this transit is considered auspicious for you. Your health will be better and you will be full of energy. You will also be satisfied seeing your progress in your career.

Aquarius

The transit of Mercury for your zodiac sign is a sign of an increase in wealth and prestige. For those who are employed and are looking for a new job, their wish is definitely going to be fulfilled. For those who are in the business profession, there can be a good deal in business. You will see better improvement in your financial condition. You will win in a legal debate.

Pisces

With the auspicious effect of Mercury transit, you will get the desired results in your job. You will see growth in every sphere of life. At this time some people who are thinking of changing the job can also get the desired job. However, along with monetary gains in financial matters, you will also see an increase in expenses. If you leave some problems in your love life, then your relationship with your partner will be good. Some problems may have to be faced in terms of health. Overall, this transit is believed to be auspicious for you.

