Horoscope Today, October 26: Good day for Aries, Gemini Leo, Virgo needs to be careful with speech

Horoscope Today, October 26, 2022: Today is Pratipada date and Wednesday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Pratipada date will remain till 2:42 pm today. Today is Govardhan Puja. After that, the second date will take place. Today there will be Preeti Yoga till 9.10 in the morning, after that there will be Ayushman Yoga till 7.27 in the morning the next day. Along with this, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 1.24 pm today, after that Visakha Nakshatra will start. This day is also celebrated as Bali Pratipada.

Aries

Today your day has brought new hopes. People who are troubled by something for a long time, today will find a solution for it. Today you will spend time with your spouse after coming out of the pressure of work. Understanding each other in the family will move forward. Today your health is going to be fit. Textile traders of this zodiac will think of taking their business further.

Taurus

Today will be your best day. You will move ahead with your hard work in business. You will get some good news today. Will spend time with children today, understand their minds. Avoid outside food as far as possible today. You can plan to watch a movie with friends today. Elders will see changes in their health, today you will feel better.

Gemini

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today you will discharge the responsibilities of your personal life. Politicians of this zodiac will get the support of the people. People will appreciate your work. Family relationships will get stronger. Happiness and harmony will increase in your married life. Today your health will be fine. You will be mentally fit.

Cancer

Today your day will be full of happiness. There will be good chances of promotion of software engineers. Today, the family atmosphere will be pleasant due to the good results of the daughter's examination. Today your tension will be less. You will get back the money given to a relative. Along with this, you will get the blessings of elders in completing the incomplete work plans. The negativity of life will go away.

Leo

Today is going to be a happy day for you. There are chances of profit for the electronics businessmen. Intimacy will increase in married life. Will have dinner out tonight. Mutual affection with children will increase. The problems of transfer of teachers will end. Today there will be many opportunities for success in business. Today will be a good day in terms of health.

Virgo

You will have a good day today. Today there may be harshness in your speech, keep affection towards others. People suffering from stomach problems should avoid oily food. Today there will be a pleasant feeling from the child side. Today you will get new sources of income. Today you will get the advice of elders, as well as your good contact will be added. You will get the support of friends at every step.

Libra

Today your day is going to be normal. You should think about some work today. Expenses will be more than your income. There will be an increase in satisfaction in married life. If you are planning a trip, then the journey will be successful. Students of this zodiac can be negligent in their studies today. You can consult a doctor for eye-related problems.

Scorpio

Today your day will be mixed. Today your health will remain better. Friends will boost your morale. Today, you will get success in completing the planned work plans. Work-related to property will get progress. Your mind will be happy. Your deal with a big company is also likely to be fixed.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be full of happiness and peace. There will be support from the son's side, sweetness will increase in the relationship. The construction work of the people of this zodiac will be completed soon. People will be happy with your work. Today you can get news related to promotion. Maintain a good record in the office. The ongoing rift in married life will end today. The rapport with the spouse will improve.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today, in whatever field you work hard, you will achieve progress. All your troubles will end. A new ray of success will appear. There are chances of development in the economic field. If you have been making up your mind to take a vehicle for a long time, then today's time will support you in taking a vehicle. Friends will get help in their studies. Today your health will be alert.

Aquarius

Today your day will be mixed. Negligence in eating habits can prove to be injurious to health. There will be a feeling of exhaustion from rushing for legal work. Students of competitive examinations of this zodiac should prepare wisely, chances of your success are being made. Will make every effort to take up the responsibilities of parents.

Pisces

You will have a great day today. Today there may be a movement of special people in the family. People who are fond of writing poetry will get a platform to move forward with the help of a friend. There will be lots of happiness in your married life today. There may be an increase in the salary of government employees. Will take the time to consider your proposal. Health will be fit.

