Horoscope Today, October 22: Great day for Aries, Gemini, Scorpio and THESE zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, October 22: Today is the Dwadashi date and Saturday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 6.02 pm today, after that Trayodashi Tithi will start. Brahma Yoga will remain till 5.13 pm today. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga till 6.02 pm in the evening. Along with this, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 1.50 pm today, after that Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Shani Pradosh fast. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how Saturday will be for you and by which measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day is going to start well. People doing agrochemical business will get a big order today. You can think of giving a new direction to life. Mothers will teach their children something new. The respect of people associated with social work will increase. Make your behavior good, which will make you a different identity in society. You will attend the meeting for the benefit of your business. Take care of your parents and spend time with them too.

Taurus

Today you will have a lot of confidence. You will be honored for your work in society. Students preparing for the entrance exam are getting chances of getting into their favourite colleges. Today is going to be a good day for lawyers, there will be good profit from a client. Irrigation officers will complete the work left out of the past days today. Will consider taking a vehicle with family. You will be happy. By helping someone you know, you will feel better.

Gemini

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You will help people in the field of politics, your respect will increase in society. Today will be a good day for the newly joining people. Women will be busy in domestic work. All possible help will be given to family members. You will be eager to help someone in need. Today you will get relief from the problem of diabetes to a great extent, for this you should also consult a doctor. Women can go to a relative's house today.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be normal. Family members will get support in any decision. People associated with sports will get an opportunity to learn something important from their coach. You will consider doing a Mangal program in the house, which will create an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the house. You will be eager to do new work. The elders of your house will have a good day. Your family members will take them on a religious journey.

Leo

Today is your day to bring a new change. There will be an increment in the salary of private employees. You will get more profit in the field of business. Hotel management students will be eager to start a new project today. There are chances of you getting some good news in the life of young people. Today will be a happy day for women. You will go to Gaushala today to do cow service, you will meet some new people.

Virgo

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. People will like a song by Singers. Your confidence in the workplace will make you successful. People from the modeling field can go to do shows. Your married life will be happy. You will get new opportunities to move forward in your career, which will definitely benefit you. In difficult situations today someone will definitely be ready to help. Today you will donate to a temple, which will create a good image in society.

Libra

Today you will get some better advice from friends. You will make up your mind to join a computer course. Engineers will be successful in fulfilling any target today. You can go with your family to get new clothes. Your thoughts will be positive. You will maintain balance between your work and life. Will start new tasks and keep moving forward. You will get the support of a higher official, which will give you a good position. You will get an opportunity to do social service.

Scorpio

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. Seeing your hard work in the office, the boss will praise you. Your dear relatives may suddenly come to your house. There is a need to avoid eating oily food outside. Students can have a good day today. You will get some of your ancestral property. You will complete unfinished tasks. Women will go to some religious satsang today. All your tension will be removed and all the work will be completed.

Sagittarius

Today you will start your day with a calm mind. Yogas are being made to travel. You need to put a stop to unnecessary expenses. You will meet an old friend, old memories will be refreshed today. The day will be excellent for private teachers, there will be an increase in their salary today. Will make the idea of ​​buying a new house by sitting with the elders. There will be sweetness in your speech. Will help any helpless, which will make his financial condition strong.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. The hard work of students preparing for government jobs will pay off. You will go to their school with your children. Pay attention to your work in the office, and do not give a chance to anyone. You can go for a walk outside, which will refresh your mind. For eye problems, you will see a good doctor, which will give you some relief. You will get the blessings of elders, due to which you will be more successful.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Will help a close friend. Your friend living abroad may come to visit you. You will feel like in office work, today you will also complete the pending works. You will get the love of elders in the house. Be faithful to your work. Your family members will give you sir prize party, your happiness will increase. There will be happiness and peace in the family.

Pisces

Today the start of your day is going to be favorable for you. Love mates will go on a date today so that the love between them can get stronger. People associated with the construction field will get successful in any big plan. You will get the love and blessings of elders. The income of people doing the business of marketing will increase. Your spouse will give you a good gift which will increase your love.

