Horoscope Today, November 2: Aries will get relief from diabetes problem, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, November 2: Wednesday is the Navami date of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Navami date will remain till 9.09 pm tonight. Today at 10.27 am. After crossing the whole day today, Dhanishta Nakshatra will be engaged till 1.43 pm in the late night. Apart from this, Panchak starts from 2:16 pm today. Also, today is Akshaya Navami Vrat and Kushmanda Navami. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash know how the day will be for all zodiac signs and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Today is going to be a very happy day for you. Today you will start your day with a new enthusiasm, which will make the mind happy. Jewellery traders will benefit today. There will be unity in the family, due to which there will be happiness. Avoid getting angry and keep a positive mind. Avoid worrying and be patient with yourself. Today the problem of diabetes will get relief to a great extent. Today you will make a plan to go into politics.

Taurus

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will get health benefits. You will get rid of diseases, which will make you happy. You will get the prestige of a political post. You have to stay away from laziness. Avoid negative activities. Interest in religious activities will increase. There will be a chance to buy a vehicle. Stay away from diseases. Do not quarrel with anyone without talking. Women can be busy with domestic work. You will get the blessings of elders.

Gemini

You will have a good day. Interest in religious activities will increase. By doing good work, happiness and peace will come to your family. People doing business of plastic materials will get more profit. You will get the blessings of the elders. Mutual love will increase. You will start your new business in some other state. You will complete the target given by the boss, due to which you will be appreciated. Mothers will tell some knowledge things to their children, which will make their children's future bright.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. There will be a chance of going to a religious place. Family problems will go away. Your teaching work will be very smooth. Your fame will increase in prestige. You are going to travel in the north direction. They will make up their mind to go to the temple with a friend. Take interest in good deeds. There will be a plan to watch a movie with friends, which will give you a lot of fun.

Leo

Today your day is going to bring happiness to your family. You will be eager for new work today. You will meet a new friend. You can organize a party with your family, which will bring happiness. Today you will start a new business with the help of a colleague. More money will be gained. You will make up your mind to visit the hill station somewhere. Will join computer course. There will be happiness and harmony in the house.

Virgo

Today your day is going to be profitable. The mind will remain calm. Your stomach-related problem will end today. You will get help from a good friend. Any auspicious program will be planned. The income of the people associated with the government department will increase and fame will also increase. You will meet a childhood friend, which will refresh your old memories and your happiness will increase. Students will have a good day today and the results will be good. Keep your mind calm

Libra

Today your day will bring a new direction in life. People associated with science will get respect today. Today your time will be spent in fun. You will get the help of a friend in the office, which will make your work easier. You will get happiness in married life. You will get good news. People will be impressed by your creativity. You will be promoted for doing a good job and you will also get a good salary from your boss. You will start your new business, which will give you more profit.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day for you. Your followers will increase on social media and your video will be liked by more people. Children will get happiness. Married life will be happy. You will get respect at the state level. There will be success at job. Today is the right time to do stalled work. Today you will have dinner with your colleagues in a hotel. You will get health benefits.



Sagittarius

Your morale will be good today. Today is going to be a good day for lawyers, today you will get good profit from a client. You will have to work honestly, which will get you good respect. You will go out for a walk, which will refresh your mind, and will give a new energy to work. You will get the benefit of administrative services. The business of iron will do well, due to which income will increase. You will get rid of any old loan and your tension will be less.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be normal. Money will be beneficial. Today you will meet a friend who lives abroad. Meeting him will make your mind and day better. You can be a little emotional in some cases. You will get support from the people. Be cautious about your health. Your mental stress will go away. Today your colleagues will take sides for your point and everyone will agree with you. You can learn to drive.

Aquarius

Today the start of your day is going to be favorable for you. Today there is a chance to travel. Today will be great for private employees. They will start a new business. Support good company, so that you too become a good citizen and serve the country. You will think of buying a new plot with your family.

Pisces

Today you will start your day with a warm heart. The income of people doing the business of marketing will increase. You will handle the load of your family work well, which will reduce your stress. Being in too much tension about something will be harmful for you. You will spend your time playing games with your kids. Contact with friends will be beneficial. You will help a patient.

