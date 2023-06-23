Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, June 24: Gemini will have better social life; know about other zodiac signs

Today is a Saturday and the Shashti Tithi of Ashadh Shukla Paksha. After the whole day and the night, there will be Siddhi Yoga till 5:26 am in the morning the very next day. Along with this, the Purva Falguni Nakshatra will be observed till 10.11 am tomorrow morning. Today is Skanda Shashthi fast and the Mercury will enter Gemini at 12.40 pm. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 24th June will be for you and with what measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries

Today you will have a good day and luck will support you. Your hard work will finally pay off. Planning to go on a trip with your spouse will prove helpful for your relationship. Spending money on your family will give you happiness. Your work prospects will be better in the field. Achieving work-related goals will be easy. A salary increase is expected. There are possibilities of marriage for unmarried people. During this, avoid investing without giving it a thought. Adopt a positive attitude at the workplace.

Lucky colour and number: White, 9

Taurus

Today your day will be better and will be beneficial from the business point of view. You will take your business forward with your understanding. There may be sudden work-related trips that might benefit you. You will not let your professional life dominate your personal life and you will focus on your personal relationship. Your creative instinct will prove to be helpful for you. You will get additional sources of income. You will be able to make new friends and contacts in the online world. During this, you should avoid any big expenditure.

Lucky colour and number: Pink, 4

Gemini

Today your day will be happy. You will try to handle your relationship in the best possible way. Married people will make harmony with their spouses. You will get a chance to show your skills in the workplace and will be successful in this task. Due to this, your chances of getting new opportunities will increase. If you do business, avoid working in partnership. Your social life will improve. Your good image will be created among loved ones and friends. You will get good results in work related to journalism or advertisement etc. Do meditation to focus your mind.

Lucky colour and number: Green, 9

Cancer

Today you will get to see good results. You will try to spend quality time with your family and friends, which will be beneficial for you. If you do private business then you are likely to get good opportunities. Business done in partnership will be profitable. During this time, it will be better for you to use language thoughtfully while talking to someone. There may be some business trips. Due to this, your earning potential will increase. You can get some great news from your child. Due to which you will be happy.

Lucky colour and number: Yellow, 5

Leo

Today you will get new opportunities. You will perform well in your workplace by being positive. You will get multiple new opportunities in the job. If you want to change the job, then you can try in this direction. You will get to do something new in a new place. Chances of money gain will increase. There will be more love and good fortune in your married life. But keep your behaviour gentle, and speak your words thoughtfully. Don't take any decision in haste.

Lucky colour and number: Brown, 8

Virgo

Today will be a blissful day for you. You will make a plan to visit some hill station with your spouse and will have a good time. You will get excellent results in the new job. During this, you will overcome your fear by making the right decision. With the increase in salary, the economic condition will be strengthened. You will be cautious about your health and that of your children. For mental peace, you will spend time with family and children. At the workplace, you will find someone whom you will be very impressed with.

Lucky colour and number: Green, 5

Libra

Today will be your best day. Your financial condition is going to be very advanced. You will also find new opportunities for income. You will get a job offer from a multinational bank. You will feel excited. Be careful with your co-workers at the workplace. Can cause trouble for you. Due to this, your reputation may get hurt but you will maintain balance and come out of it. Will do well in other areas. You will get the full support of the family. The compatibility of both of you will be excellent in married life. Your relations with love mates will remain good.

Lucky colour and number: Grey, 3

Scorpio

The day will be beneficial for you. You will see a positive mindset in yourself. There is a possibility of good money gain for you. Those who want to make a career in the technical field will get good results. Those who are already connected can get a promotion and their work will be recognised. Your family life will bring positive energy and happiness. You will give your best in family life to make things easier. You will pay attention to your health problems to strengthen your immunity. Will also improve eating habits. Make exercise a part of your life.

Lucky colour and number: Light blue, 8

Sagittarius

The day will be full of hope for you. You will adopt an optimistic approach in your workplace. Your working style will be better. Your social circle will increase. You will keep yourself away from any kind of confusion. Will try to avoid getting into unnecessary debate. Married life is going to be wonderful. Both of you will go on a trip and your relationship will be strong. Along with this, mutual understanding will increase. During this, freshers will get many job opportunities. Your hard work will pay off and your chances of earning a good income will increase.

Lucky colour and number: Yellow, 9

Capricorn

Today will be beneficial for you. You will get several new opportunities in your professional life. You will get a chance to express yourself. Which will be beneficial for you. You will share your thoughts with your close ones which will prove to be good for your mental health. Your financial condition will be good. You will also save according to your plan. Your seniors will understand you better. You will get a chance to show your efficiency. You might travel with your family. Do not be careless about your health. Keep getting routine checkups done.

Lucky colour and number: Purple, 3

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will start a new business with your spouse. Better understanding will develop between both of you and progress will be made in your business. You will get financial benefits. You can plan to buy a property or a vehicle. There will be good news from the children in the family. Some big achievement is also anticipated. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will spend time with your family which will deepen your emotional connection. Follow health tips. Your social life will be better. Can participate in any program.

Lucky colour and number: Blue, 4

Pisces

Today your day will be better than every day. Will enjoy favourable conditions in the workplace. Will feel like doing your work. Candidates will get good results in their examinations. You will be able to get admission to your favourite college. Your family life will be good. Progress will continue due to good consensus among the members. There will be some good news from the children, this news can also be about getting a job. Happiness will come into the house. Take care of health-related problems. Set a goal to exercise daily. This will solve your problems.

