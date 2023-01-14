Horoscope Today, January 15: Cancer may visit temple with their family, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, January 15: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, January 15: Sunday is the Ashtami date of Magh Krishna Paksha. Ashtami Tithi will be till 7.45 pm today. Sukarma will be there for 11.50 am, after that Dhriti Yoga will start. Along with this, Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 7.12 pm today. Apart from this, today is Kalashtami fast, Ashtaka Shraddha and Sun's Makar Sankranti. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 15 will be for all zodiac signs and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

You will get full support of luck. If you have a job, then chances of your promotion are being created. If you do business, you can get opportunities for sudden monetary gain in business due to which your income can increase. Avoid loan transactions with anyone. Today is a good day for children. Favorable results can come in competitive exams. Today you can meet an old friend, whose advice can prove beneficial for you in the future.

Taurus

You will have confidence. You will spend a good time with the family. You will cooperate with your spouse in household chores. You can plan to travel together with all the members of the house, due to which the family atmosphere will remain happy. A best friend can come home to meet you and you can share your personal problems with him. By doing this the burden of your mind will be lightened. If there is a job profession, then there is a possibility of transfer to a favorable place. Due to this, your mind will be happy. Today is a good day for the self-employed. A new order can be received.

Gemini

It will be a good day for you. There are chances of getting new sources of income. There can be travel related to office work. This journey will be to meet someone special. During this, a distant relative can be met with whom you will be happy. If you are thinking of buying a new car, then it would be good to consult your spouse. It will be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. Your day will be busy. Lovemate today can make the relationship unbreakable with mutual cooperation.

Cancer

It will bring happiness to your family. Family problems that have been going on for a long time will go away on their own. You will feel happy due to the creation of a harmonious atmosphere in the house. All of you together will discuss some plans for the future. You can also plan for any auspicious event. There will be opportunities to visit the temple or participate in any religious ceremony. The trend towards spirituality will increase. Giving a coin to a girl will increase happiness and prosperity.

Leo

The day will be normal for you. Avoid any kind of negligence in the field or business. Be alert while walking on the road. Your married life will be happy, family atmosphere will be happy and everyone can go out for dinner together. The day is good for the students, the obstacles in studies will be removed and you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Marriage proposals can come for the unmarried. By donating black sesame seeds at a religious place, the economic condition will be good.

Virgo

Today is your lucky day. New ideas may come in your mind. You can prepare a plan for some work. There is a possibility of some increase in your income. You may feel fatigued. Elderly people need to take special care of their health. Also, keep doing morning walks, health will remain good. Students of this zodiac plan to have a picnic somewhere with their friends. There are chances of traveling abroad in connection with business. You can get proper employment opportunities.

Libra

Your day will be happy. Your mind may be towards social work. You can be praised among people. You will make a plan to go somewhere with the family in the evening. This will strengthen family relationships. To improve financial condition, you should continue your hard work. You will definitely be successful on the basis of your hard work. You can benefit from the money invested in the business. It is a better day for the students associated with sports. Gift a green-colored showpiece to your aunt or sister and all your troubles will go away.

Scorpio

It will be a wonderful day for you. You will plan for a new creation by being inspired by creative works. Today your faith in your children will increase. You will get the full support of your children in business. Signs of money gain are visible from the work of buying and selling of some old property. The economic condition can be strong. Students preparing for government job exams can get offers from multinational companies. Efforts can be started in this regard today.

Sagittarius

It is a good day for you in terms of financial gain. There is a possibility of double profit in business. Implementation of the new scheme will be beneficial. Be sure to consult your elders before working on any new project. You may think of buying a vehicle. The economic side will be better than before. There will be full support from the parents, due to which you will be able to move forward in life. Your married life will remain better.

Capricorn

Today will be great for you. New thoughts will arise in your mind. Work towards realising your vision will do. The mind will remain engaged in social and political work. There will be stability in the economic sector. There will be communication of new consciousness in relationships of this zodiac sign. Students will get good career-related opportunities. It is an auspicious day to set a new goal. In the office a junior can ask for your help. Feed jaggery to the cow. Get out of the house after taking the blessings of the parents.

Aquarius

It will be a good day for you. Control your anger. Younger siblings can create tension in the family. Try to change your behavior, this can bring positive changes in your life. Your interest in your artistic work will increase today. The confusion will be less. You can plan to visit a religious place with your spouse, this journey can be auspicious. People associated with the sports world can benefit. Feed the birds.

Pisces

Today will be a favorable day. You will be especially inclined towards music. You can enroll for training in a good institute. You may get an offer to sing in a show. This will open the way of livelihood, you will be happy. You will get happiness, Goddess Lakshmi may arrive in the house in the form of a child and there will be a small party in the house. You will enjoy the weather outside with friends. Lovemates can gift a ring to their partner. It is a good day for the students of this zodiac. Bow down in the temple and you will get benefits.

