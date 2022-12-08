Horoscope Today, December 9: Taurus will devote mind in worship, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, December 9: Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, December 9: Friday is the Pratipada date of Paush Krishna Paksha. The month of Paush has started. According to Sanatan Vikram Samvat, Paush is the tenth month of the year. Pratipada Tithi will remain till 11:34 am and after that the second date will start. After passing the whole day today, there will be auspicious yoga till 3.44 am. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how your day will be on December 9 and by what measures you can make it better.

Aries

Your day will be normal. Students studying software engineering will try to teach something new to their juniors today. A portrait artist's painting can be displayed at a big exhibition. Your health will be fit and add fruits to your diet for better health. Seeing your hard work, you will get a good bonus from your boss. You will be successful only by ignoring the words of your opponents. There can be some change in your way of working today, the result of which will be good.

Taurus

Your confidence level will be high. If you do any work with full confidence, you will get a good response from it. Today, any official will help you resolve your land-related issues. It is a very good day to solve legal issues. Any new work that will be started today by your brother will make you happy. You need to pay attention to your work so that you will get a positive response from it. Today your mind will be more engaged in worship, due to which your mind will remain calm.

Gemini

You will have a wonderful day. You will start a new business together with your friends, which will be very fruitful. Today women will participate more and more in sports and they will also have a grand victory. Today you will be ready for any new offer. You can also buy any valuable item. Family relations will be strong. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today your mind will be very happy.

Cancer

Your day will be very happy. Most of the things will be solved very easily. You will be praised for work. You will be successful in creating harmony in family relationships. Money can be spent in entertainment and it will give you pleasure. Today you will meet some new people from whom you will get new ideas to earn money. You will be successful in social work. At home you will organise a party with the family, due to which there will be an atmosphere of happiness.

Leo

Today will be full of happiness for you. Being in a hurry about any work in the office can harm you, so be patient. You are likely to get some good news today. Your confidence will be good. You will have to run for some office work, you may also get a little tired. You will get success in some important work. You need to be a little cautious in terms of money but your financial side will remain strong. There will be happiness in your married life.



Virgo

You will have a happy day. You will feel proud due to the success of the children. Do not trust any unknown person today. You may have to take a big decision in some matters. You will spend happy moments with your life partner. You will go on the path of progress in terms of money. The advice given by elders will be beneficial for you. Surprise your partner by giving them a gift. You will spend an entertaining time with the children this evening, which will increase their happines.



Libra

You will have a wonderful day. It will be a good day for the students doing BSC. The plans made earlier will be completed today. You will need to work a little hard to get better results. Lawyers will connect with new clients today through old clients. Today some of your pending work will be completed and tension will be less. You have to be focused towards your work, which will give you the benefits. Your interest in politics-related works will increase more. By donating sesame laddus, peace will remains in the house.

Scorpio

Your day will bring very special moments. Today students will be more interested in studies. People will congratulate on the completion of some important work. Your startup can get a good rating from the users. You will keep moving forward in life. Children will spend time with their parents. People associated with politics will have a good day. You will get an opportunity to attend a function. You should avoid trusting an unknown person. You will change your lifestyle, and it will benefit you.

Sagittarius

Your day will be pleasant. Your friends will help you. Your business-related problem will be solved. Married will go to visit a religious place. You can get big money in business work. Enemies will keep their distance from you. Your good behavior will give you a new identity in society. You will take your parents on a religious journey. People who are associated with science will be honored. You will meet a new friend, who will inspire you to take you on the right path. People doing the business of organic farming will do well.



Capricorn

Your routine will be good. There will be an increase in the respect of people associated with politics. He will also get a higher position in the party. Today you will make a lot of profit in your business. Your daughter can be selected in a good job and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The ability to judge people fast will prove beneficial for you. Before making someone your friend, you should think a little, so that he/she does not harm you. There is a need to be health conscious.



Aquarius

Financially, your position will remain strong. Engineers will work on a new project today, which will give them some new experience. It will be a good day for the football players, new training will be given by the coach. You will benefit from the work done with the business partner. Also, if you work with an open mind, good people will try to connect with you. Keep humility in your nature. Modeling stars will get a chance to perform in a new city. You will get help from your father due to which you will get more profit in business. Help a poor person so that their economic condition will improves.



Pisces

Your day will be beneficial. Women of this zodiac can start their work as make-up artists. Pay attention to your work in the office, otherwise, someone can backbite you. Lovemates will go for dinner together in a nice restaurant. There will be an atmosphere of happiness. Today you are expected to get cooperation from people. Do your work with patience, everything will be settled well. You can also think of making some changes in your field of work.

Read More Astrology News