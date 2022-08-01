Aaj Ka Panchang, August 2: Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time on Tuesday

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang August 2

Aaj Ka Panchang, August 2: Today is Tuesday and Panchami Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha. Panchami Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 5.30 am tomorrow morning. Tonight there will be Shiva Yoga till 6.38 pm. Along with this, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 5.29 pm today. Nag Panchami is today. Know Rahukaal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time on Tuesday from Acharya Indu Prakash.

Auspicious Time

Panchami Tithi - till 5.30 in the morning

Shiva Yoga - till 6.38 pm

Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra - till 5.29 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi - 03:49 pm to 05:30 pm

Mumbai - 03:59 pm to 05:36 pm

Chandigarh - 03:52 pm to 05:34 pm

Lucknow - 03:33 pm to 05:13 pm

Bhopal - 03:44 pm to 05:23 pm

Kolkata - 03:00 PM to 04:38 PM

Ahmedabad - 04:03 pm to 05:42 pm

Chennai - 03:25 pm to 05:00 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 5:40 am

Sunset - 7:00 PM

