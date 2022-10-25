Tuesday, October 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2022 17:18 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022: Today is Pratipada date and Wednesday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Pratipada date will remain till 2:42 pm today, after that the second date will be taken. Today is Govardhan Puja. Today the human form of Govardhan is made from cow dung and in the evening it is worshiped with sixteen remedies. In some places, Govardhan is also worshiped by making a shape like a mountain. Today, after making Govardhan, it should be decorated with flowers, etc. And in the evening, after worshiping Govardhan with an incense lamp, flowers and flowers, seven rounds should be done around it. Preeti Yoga will be there till 9.10 am today, after that the next day

Ayushman Yoga will remain till 7.27 am in the morning. Today there will be Swati Nakshatra till 1.24 pm, after that Vishakha Nakshatra will take place.

Auspicious time

  • Pratipada date - up to 2:42 pm
  • Preeti Yoga - 10 to 9 minutes in the morning
  • Ayushman Yoga - till 7.27 am in the morning
  • Swati Nakshatra - up to 1:24 pm 

Rahukaal

  • Delhi- 12:05 pm to 01:29 pm
  • Mumbai - 12:23 PM to 01:49 PM
  • Chandigarh - 12:06 pm to 01:30 pm
  • Lucknow- Before 11:50 pm to 01:15 pm
  • Bhopal - 12:04 pm to 01:29 pm
  • Kolkata - 11:21 PM to 12:46 PM
  • Ahmedabad – 12:23 PM to 01:49 PM
  • Chennai - 11:53 PM to 01:21 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time 

  • Sunrise - 6:28 am 
  • Sunset - 5:40 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

Also Read: Solar Eclipse 2022: Surya Grahan in India. Check photos and videos from different cities

Related Stories
Aaj Ka Panchang 23 October: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 October: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 Oct: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 Oct: Know Monday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 October 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 October 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset

Also Read: Love and Relationship Horoscope, October 25: Aries & Gemini to get support of their life partners

Read More Astrology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News