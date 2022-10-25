Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022: Today is Pratipada date and Wednesday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Pratipada date will remain till 2:42 pm today, after that the second date will be taken. Today is Govardhan Puja. Today the human form of Govardhan is made from cow dung and in the evening it is worshiped with sixteen remedies. In some places, Govardhan is also worshiped by making a shape like a mountain. Today, after making Govardhan, it should be decorated with flowers, etc. And in the evening, after worshiping Govardhan with an incense lamp, flowers and flowers, seven rounds should be done around it. Preeti Yoga will be there till 9.10 am today, after that the next day

Ayushman Yoga will remain till 7.27 am in the morning. Today there will be Swati Nakshatra till 1.24 pm, after that Vishakha Nakshatra will take place.

Auspicious time

Pratipada date - up to 2:42 pm

Preeti Yoga - 10 to 9 minutes in the morning

Ayushman Yoga - till 7.27 am in the morning

Swati Nakshatra - up to 1:24 pm

Rahukaal

Delhi- 12:05 pm to 01:29 pm

Mumbai - 12:23 PM to 01:49 PM

Chandigarh - 12:06 pm to 01:30 pm

Lucknow- Before 11:50 pm to 01:15 pm

Bhopal - 12:04 pm to 01:29 pm

Kolkata - 11:21 PM to 12:46 PM

Ahmedabad – 12:23 PM to 01:49 PM

Chennai - 11:53 PM to 01:21 PM

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:28 am

Sunset - 5:40 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 on India TV)

