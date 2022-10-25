Solar Eclipse 2022: Surya Grahan in India. Check photos and videos from different cities

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Solar Eclipse 2022

Solar Eclipse 2022: India is witnessing a partial Solar Eclipse and it is visible in northern regions of the country like Delhi, Noida, Amritsar and others. The Partial solar eclipse will be seen for the longest duration in India from Ladakh and J&K with a solar obscuration of 55 per cent. The Surya Grahan on October 25 marks the last solar eclipse of the year. Most of India should be able to view the solar eclipse, apart from some parts in the Northeast. Well, people are sharing photos of Solar Eclipse from different part of the cities.



The solar eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, the northeastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. It has begin before sunset and is visible from most parts of the country. One should not witness a solar eclipse from the naked eye, even for a short time. It can cause serious damage to our eyes. Additionally, a Solar Eclipse occurs on a New Moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun, and the three objects are aligned. A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon covers the solar disk partially.

For the unversed, a partial solar eclipse is one where the Earth moves through the lunar penumbra as the moon travels between the earth and the sun. ALSO READ: Surya Grahan 2022 LIVE: Last solar eclipse of this year visible in THESE cities; check timings

