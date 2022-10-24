Monday, October 24, 2022
     
Surya Grahan 2022: Visibility in India, timings & other details of the partial solar eclipse of the year

Surya Grahan 2022: The partial Solar Eclipse will take place after Diwali 2022. Most parts of the country will be able to witness the eclipse. Find out the date, duration, city-wise timings, when and where to watch, and other details inside.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2022 12:32 IST
Surya Grahan 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Surya Grahan 2022

Surya Grahan 2022: After Diwali on October 24, India will witness a partial Solar Eclipse which will be visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, the north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean. It will begin before sunset and be visible from most parts of the country. One should not witness a solar eclipse from the naked eye, even for a short time. It can cause serious damage to your eyes. Additionally, a Solar Eclipse occurs on a New Moon day when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun, and the three objects are aligned. A partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon covers the solar disk partially.

Timings of Solar Eclipse 2022

The Solar Eclipse will occur on Tuesday, October 25, after Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, this eclipse is a partial Solar Eclipse, which would be visible from 04:29 pm. The eclipse will end with the sunset at 05:42 pm, and the maximum eclipse time will be at 05:30 pm. It would be the second Solar Eclipse of 2022.

Visibility in India 

New Delhi: 04:28 pm to 05:42 pm

Mumbai: 04:49 pm to 06:09 pm

Hyderabad: 04:58 pm to 05:48 pm

Bengaluru: 05:12 pm to 05:56 pm

Chennai: 05:13 pm to 05:45 pm

Kolkata: 04:51 pm to 05:04 pm

Bhopal: 04:42 pm to 05:47 pm

Chandigarh: 04:23 pm to 05:41 pm

The partial Solar eclipse will be visible for the longest hours (1 hour 45 minutes) in Gujarat's Dwarka and for the shortest time in West Bengal's Kolkata for only 12 minutes. In Delhi and Mumbai, it will last for 1 hour 13 minutes and 1 hour 20 minutes, respectively. In Hyderabad, the duration of the partial eclipse will be 49 minutes, in Bengaluru (44 minutes), Bhopal (I hour 5 minutes), Chandigarh (1 hour 18 minutes) and Chennai (31 minutes).

According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as it will be in progress after sunset. In Western parts, the Sun will be obscured by about 40 to 50 percent at the time of the maximum eclipse, and in other parts, it will be less than the same.

 

Also Read: Career Horoscope, October 24: Gemini will get success at workplace, know about other zodiac signs

Also Read: Horoscope Today, October 24: On Diwali Aries, Leo will make big profits

 

