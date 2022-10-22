Aaj Ka Panchang 23 October: Know Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aaj Ka Panchang

Aaj Ka Panchang 23 October 2022: Today is the day of Trayodashi and the Sunday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Trayodashi Tithi will remain till 6.03 pm today, after that Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. There will be Indra Yoga till 4:07 pm today. Along with this, Uttara-Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 2.34 pm today, after that Hasta Nakshatra will take place. On the other hand, the Bhadra of Hades will remain from 6.03 in the evening till 5.45 in the next morning. Apart from this, today is the festival of Dhanteras. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Sunday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time (Shubh Mahurat)

Trayodashi Tithi - Today till 6:30 pm

Indra Yoga - Today evening till 4:7 pm

Uttara-Phalguni Nakshatra - Today afternoon till 2.34 minutes

Bhadra of Patal Lok - From 6.03 pm today to 5:45 am next morning

Rahukal

Delhi - 04:19 pm to 05:44 pm

Mumbai - 04:44 PM to 06:10 PM

Chandigarh - 04:19 pm to 05:43 pm

Lucknow - 04:06 pm to 05:31 pm

Bhopal - 04:22 pm to 05:48 pm

Kolkata - 03:39 pm to 05:05 pm

Ahmedabad - 04:41 PM to 06:07 PM

Chennai - 04:18 pm to 05:46 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:26 am

Sunset - 5:44 pm

