Updated on: October 04, 2024 10:01 IST

Who Is Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah Leader And Nasrallah's Successor Reportedly Killed By Israel?

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut reportedly killed Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, seen as a potential successor to Hassan Nasrallah. Here is all you need to know about Safieddine and how he became a threat to Israel.