Updated on: September 30, 2024 14:57 IST

Middle-East Conflict: What's next for Iran as Israel eliminates Ismail Haniyeh and Nasrallah?

Middle-East Conflict: As the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war approaches, Israel has acted decisively against two of its main adversaries. The first major blow came in July when Israel eliminated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. What's next for Iran?