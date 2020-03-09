Monday, March 09, 2020
     
Women gather in Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate 'Pongala Mahotsavam'

Hundreds of women gathered in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate Pongala Mahotsavam. Devotees cooked rice in small vessels and lined up to offer food to 'Attukal Devi'.

