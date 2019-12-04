Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill

News Videos

Union Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 13:56 IST ]

The Union Cabinet has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, sources said on Wednesday.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoINX Media case: P Chidambaram gets bail from SC after 106 days in custody Next VideoPrakash Javadekar addresses media on Citizenship Amendment Bill  