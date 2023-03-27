Monday, March 27, 2023
     
  5. Umesh Pal's Wife Makes A Huge Remark On Mafia Atiq Ahmed

Umesh Pal's Wife Makes A Huge Remark On Mafia Atiq Ahmed

Umesh Pal's wife has made a poignant appeal to the Uttar Pradesh government. Umesh's wife said that the way my husband was killed, in the same way the mafia should end.
