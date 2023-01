Updated on: January 27, 2023 18:18 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Swami Prasad Maurya gave a controversial statement on Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, who came into controversy over his comment on Ramcharit Manas, is once again in the news. This time, Marya opened a front against the sages. Swami Maurya said that Dhirendra Shastri is a hypocrite.