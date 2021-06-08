Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
  5. Super 50: Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Cuttack, 3 held

Intensifying its crackdown against illegal drug trade, the Commissionerate Police seized brown sugar worth approximately Rs 1 crore and arrested three persons in Cuttack.
