Updated on: September 29, 2024 18:06 IST

Protest in J&K over Hezbollah boss Nasrallah's killing by IDF, Mehbooba Mufti cancels campaign

Denouncing the killing of Hezbollah Chief, a protest march was held in J&K’s Budgam on September 28. A sea of crowd, including women participated in the protest while raising slogans in favour of Hezbollah and Palestine. Watch to know more!