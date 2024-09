Updated on: September 26, 2024 13:02 IST

Mumbai: Heavy rains trigger waterlogging, traffic woes and landslide chaos; IMD issues Red Alert

Mumbai: In the wake of torrential rains across Mumbai on September 25, severe waterlogging and traffic snarls were witnessed in several parts of the city, with a landslide also reported at the Mumbra bypass, causing further disruptions to movement in the city.