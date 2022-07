Updated on: July 17, 2022 18:09 IST

Jawab Do: Will PM Modi's 'tribal card' in President Election ensure his victory in 2024?

The coming Monday will be an important day for two reasons - the Monsoon Session of the Parliament and the President Elections. For the elections, NDA has fielded Droupadi Murmu as its candidate, which could prove to be major step towards BJP's success come 2024. Watch this episode of Jawab Do.