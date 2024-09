Updated on: September 29, 2024 18:16 IST

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway in Kathua; cop killed, 2 officers injured

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Mandli in Kathua district of Jammu division. 1 police personnel HC Bashir Ahmed was killed while one ASI and Dy SP sustained bullet injuries in a gunbattle with terrorists. Watch to know more!