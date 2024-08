Updated on: August 28, 2024 11:16 IST

Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks over 'demography change', says 'Won't let Miyan Muslims take over Assam'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he won't let 'Miya' Muslims “take over” the state. He was speaking over adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the backdrop of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon, Assam.