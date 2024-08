Updated on: August 01, 2024 16:25 IST

Himachal Cloudbursts: Over 50 missing, SDRF in action after cloudburst in Shimla's Rampur

More than 50 people are reported missing in Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu districts due to the incidents of cloudbursts in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The SDRF team reached Samej Khad of Rampur area in Shimla for the search and rescue operation. Watch to know more!