Updated on: January 04, 2024 19:42 IST

From UK to Peru, why every nation wants to sign FTA with India? Explained

India's rapidly growing market and economy have made it a lucrative option for several countries for free-trade agreements (FTAs). Several countries such as Oman, Peru, Europe, and the UK are keen on signing the pact, according to a report by economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative.