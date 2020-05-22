Friday, May 22, 2020
     
  5. Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore assistance for Odisha

Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore assistance for Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted aerial survey of the cyclone Amphan affected areas in Odisha on May 22.

