Baloch political activists spoke at an event titled: "CPEC: The exploitative project's human cost in Balochistan" on the sidelines of the ongoing 43rd session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Men detained for gangrape in Rajasthan's Udaipur
Leopard cubs seen playing at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai
Watch: Whale Shark washed ashore in Odisha's beach dies
Recommended Video
Men detained for gangrape in Rajasthan's Udaipur
Leopard cubs seen playing at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai
Watch: Whale Shark washed ashore in Odisha's beach dies
Watch: Man thrashed by miscreants inside police station
Top News
A mass exodus from Twitter, Facebook? If Modi really quits social media
Kejriwal-Modi meet today, first after being re-elected as Delhi CM
Coronavirus cases slow in China, but spread to more countries
Sensex rallies over 500 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 11,300
How New Zealand pacers called out the follies in Indian batting line-up
42-year-old woman alleges rape, attempts immolation in Uttar Pradesh
Latest News
Opinion | Rumour-mongering and hate messages must be nipped in the bud
Women's World T20: Ellyse Perry ruled out of remainder of tournament with hamstring injury
Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Taapsee Pannu starrer pass the crucial Monday test?
Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra crowdfunds Rs 72 lakh for ‘Hindu’ riot victims
'Valmiki mafia': AAP stages walk out over Punjab minister's remarks against Valmiki community
Delhi violence: Supreme Court agrees to hear cases against BJP leaders on March 4, but...
Delhi violence: BJP demands searching of houses in riot-hit areas, recouping of damages from accused
DUSU leaders, including ABVP office-bearers, on fast, urge Delhiites to restore peace
UP: Cop dances with bar girls in uniform, shower currency notes; suspended after video goes viral
A mass exodus from Twitter, Facebook? If Modi really quits social media
8 killed, 24 injured in Gujarat road accident
51 lakh people in Bihar issued Ayushman Bharat e-cards
Kejriwal-Modi meet today, first after being re-elected as Delhi CM
Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary
IATA asks regulators to suspend airport slot rules over Coronavirus outbreak
US pharma firms speed up work on coronavirus vaccine: Donald Trump
Israelis vote in unprecedented third general elections in less than a year
Coronavirus cases slow in China, but spread to more countries
Kajol feels women are being treated differently post Me Too movement
When Karan Tacker shot Special Ops' audition tape in a public toilet!
Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur and Roshmi Banik attend Somi Khan's sister's wedding
All that happened at trailer launch of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi
Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: These videos of the Baaghi star prove he's an ultimate fitness freak
2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 whitewash against below-par India
2nd Test, Day 1: Indian batsmen allow New Zealand to seize momentum with reckless shots
Riteish Deshmukh's younger son Rahyl is a ball of energy and these pics are proofs
Tara Sutaria and Ileana D'Cruz show us how to slay in black
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
Women's World T20: Ellyse Perry ruled out of remainder of tournament with hamstring injury
Australia, are you listening? How New Zealand pacers called out the follies in Indian batting lineup
FA Cup: Arsenal beat Portsmouth 2-0 to move into sixth round
UEFA seeks to dampen Euro 2020 panic over virus outbreak
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni gets rousing reception in CSK's first training session | Watch
Internet finally finds competition for Shashi Tharoor in this English speaking Dadi
Tik Tok star lays out grains of rice to show Jeff Bezos' enormous wealth, watch viral video
Antarctica snow turns blood red in viral pictures
A German artist is on a mission to end garbage woes of Kerala beach
Zomato's 'Happy Rider' has taken over the internet. And we are happy too
Arunachal panchayat elections to be held soon on party basis
Bhim Army, SBSP to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections together
Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census
Elections for Gujarat's 4 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26
Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: Election Commission
Horoscope, Astrology March 3, 2020 (Bhavishyavani): Pisces, Aries, Virgo to Leo-know about your day
Vastu Tips: Buying broom on Shukla Paksha may bring bad luck
Daytime sleepiness among the elderly may indicate cancer risk
Vegetarians enjoy better sex lives than meat-eaters, says study
Green space can reduce violent crime in cities
Coronavirus Outbreak: Google, Microsoft cancel tech summits
Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 64MP camera launched in India: Price, features and more
Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices increased in India: Know why and how much they cost now
Realme Band features revealed prior to launch: Know features, availability and more
Microsoft Surface Duo to arrive quite sooner than expected; Know how
UP Police Constable Final Result Declared for 49568 posts recuitment. Direct link
NTA APRIT Result 2020 expected today. Direct link
RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam declared. Direct link to download
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download