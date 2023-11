Updated on: November 30, 2023 12:21 IST

Assembly Elections 2023: Actor Allu Arjun casts vote in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area

Actor Allu Arjun cast his vote in the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills area on November 30. Voting for the Telangana election started at 7 am. The actor was surrounded by his fans at the polling stations, who requested selfies.