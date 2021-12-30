Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the COVID19 Task Force today
  • 70 Omicron patients admitted to Delhi's LNJP till December 30; 50 discharged: Hospital
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a Pre-Budget Meeting with the Finance Ministers of all the States/UTs
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Operation All-Out conducted in Jammu-Kashmir, 6 Jaish terrorists terminated

News Videos

Updated on: December 30, 2021 12:57 IST

Operation All-Out conducted in Jammu-Kashmir, 6 Jaish terrorists terminated

Security forces conducted operation all-out in Jammu-Kashmir today. A total of six Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed during the operation.

jammu and kashmir Encounter Between Terrorists And Security Forces Jaish E Muhammad Jaish Terrorist

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News