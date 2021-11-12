Friday, November 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Does drinking Giloy juice makes the skin dry? Swami Ramdev answers

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: November 12, 2021 12:38 IST

Does drinking Giloy juice makes the skin dry? Swami Ramdev answers

According to Swami Ramdev, drinking Giloy juice does not dry out the skin. But if your skin gets dry, then do not consume decoction of Giloy.
Zika Virus Mosquito Zika Virus Symptoms What Is Zika Virus Zika Virus News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News