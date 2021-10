Published on: October 25, 2021 19:37 IST

Kurukshetra: Why is Sameer Wankhede's family being dragged in 'NCP vs NCB' fight?

After NCB's action on Aryan Khan in the drugs cruise case, Sameer Wankhede is being attacked by NCP. Nawab Malik led a personal attack on him, saying that Wankhede's father's real name is Daud. Watch this episode of Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.