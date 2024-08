Updated on: August 30, 2024 19:24 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Has Yogi won the hearts of Muslims?

Will Muslims vote for Yogi? Where there are 40% Muslims...what is Yogi's plan there? Like Rampur won, will Sisamau win? Just like he won Rampur, will Yogi win Kanpur too? Did Yogi Adityanath get the support of Muslims? Will Muslim votes break in UP?