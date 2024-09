Updated on: September 28, 2024 22:53 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: How Israel eliminated Hezbollah's biggest terrorist in just 11 seconds?

80 tons of explosives... over 60 bunker-buster bombs... and precise information... the combination of all three was so perfect that Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah, hiding 50 feet underground in his strongest fortress, could not escape.