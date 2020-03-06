Saturday, March 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Kabir Bedi, Padmini Kolhapure attend luxury living show 'D/code'

Entertainment Videos

Kabir Bedi, Padmini Kolhapure attend luxury living show 'D/code'

Yesteryear Bollywood actors Padmini Kolhapure and Kabir Bedi attended third edition of design fair D/code. Both actors talked about their understanding of interiors and architecture.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News